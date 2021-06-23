The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: 2 stats suggest D'Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams could be lethal backfield

Jun 23, 2021 at 09:24 AM

Dave Birkett's way-too-early Detroit Lions 53-man roster prediction (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

June 23, 2021

Carl Nassib is now the face of gay players in the NFL. That's harder than you think (subscription required)

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

June 23, 2021

Which remaining free agents could help the Lions compete in 2021? (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

June 23, 2021

Why Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes kept much of scouting department intact

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

June 22, 2021

2021 Detroit Lions roster preview: Amani Oruwariye is in a make-or-break year

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

June 22, 2021

Notes: 2 stats suggest D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams could be lethal backfield

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

June 22, 2021

Detroit Lions create ‘Player Wellness’ department, make changes to personnel staff

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

June 22, 2021

Detroit Lions need a huge change to logo and jerseys

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network

June 22, 2021

Sean McVay is careless with big Stafford praise

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network

June 22, 2021

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions roster preview: Can Romeo Okwara take his game to the next level?

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes and the piece of fatherly advice he never will forget

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions sign 2nd-round pick Levi Onwuzurike to rookie deal

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Should the Detroit Lions extend any players this offseason?

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: What we learned about Derrick Barnes by rewatching the Lions linebacker's college tape

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions' Jack Fox, coming off Pro Bowl season, has one thing in his game to work on

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions linebacker Jamie Collins feels the rush of new coordinator, scheme

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Michael Brockers leading way for Detroit Lions' new attacking defensive front

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Jared Goff making early impression with 'outstanding' throws, command of offense

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions continue to rework defensive line by cutting John Atkins

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions bolster defensive line depth by signing DT Brian Price

Advertising