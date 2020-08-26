Tavai lining up at multiple linebacker spots throughout camp

The New England Patriots lined Jamie Collins Sr. up as a defensive lineman, pass rusher and off-the-ball linebacker in their defense last year. In fact, he played all three spots in at least 20 percent of his snaps.

We saw rookie linebacker Jahlani Tavai do something similar for the Lions last season, and if the first week of training camp is any indication, we could see even more of him playing all over this defense again this year. Through the first week of padded practices in training camp, Tavai has lined up at every linebacker spot for the Lions' defense.

Collins joined the Lions this offseason via free agency, and his experience being a multi-use player in a similar defense over multiple years has been a good influence on Tavai early in camp.