Statement from Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell regarding Dennis Green

Jul 22, 2016 at 10:09 AM

"Dennis was one of the men that had a tremendous influence on many of us. He created a great legacy of winning and without question was one of the very best motivators of our time. He was brilliant, tough minded and an outstanding leader."

"The lessons I learned from him are ones that I have utilized throughout my career and still use today. His impact on me, both as a coach and a person, is something I will forever cherish.  My deepest sympathies to his wife Marie and to his children."

NOTE: Jim Caldwell played at the University of Iowa (1973-76) while Dennis Green was the Hawkeyes running backs coach from 1974-76. Green hired Caldwell on his first coaching staff at Northwestern in 1981.

