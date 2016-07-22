Statement from Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell regarding Dennis Green

"Dennis was one of the men that had a tremendous influence on many of us. He created a great legacy of winning and without question was one of the very best motivators of our time. He was brilliant, tough minded and an outstanding leader."
"The lessons I learned from him are ones that I have utilized throughout my career and still use today. His impact on me, both as a coach and a person, is something I will forever cherish. My deepest sympathies to his wife Marie and to his children."
NOTE: Jim Caldwell played at the University of Iowa (1973-76) while Dennis Green was the Hawkeyes running backs coach from 1974-76. Green hired Caldwell on his first coaching staff at Northwestern in 1981.