Statement from Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell regarding Dennis Green

"Dennis was one of the men that had a tremendous influence on many of us. He created a great legacy of winning and without question was one of the very best motivators of our time. He was brilliant, tough minded and an outstanding leader."

"The lessons I learned from him are ones that I have utilized throughout my career and still use today. His impact on me, both as a coach and a person, is something I will forever cherish. My deepest sympathies to his wife Marie and to his children."