Seahawks roundup: Tyler Lockett thankful to be healthy & back with Seattle after bout with COVID-19

The Seattle Seahawks (5-10) are coming off one of their most heartbreaking losses, 25-24, in Week 16 vs. the Chicago Bears. The Seahawks had a 10-point lead, but weren't able to hold off the Bears' offense in the final two minutes of the game.
The Detroit Lions (2-12-1) suffered their own close loss to the Atlanta Falcons last week. A late interception in Falcons' territory sealed the 20-16 win for Atlanta.
With both teams out of the playoff race, there is still plenty to play for including pride.
Head coach Dan Campbell and the Lions are also on track to set the record for most fourth-down attempts, so expect them to go for it if they get into that situation.
Catch up on all the Seahawks news heading into Sunday's matchup with these 5 storylines to watch:
1. Pete Carroll: John Madden "Was Everything" To Football
2. Previewing Seahawks vs. Lions
3. Looking To Roar Back
4.Tyler Lockett Thankful To Be Healthy & Back With Seahawks After Bout With COVID-19
5. Get To Know Seahawks Linebacker Jordyn Brooks
