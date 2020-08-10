training-camp-news

Presented by

Patricia praises Stafford's 'passion and grind for the game'

Aug 10, 2020 at 07:56 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Quarterback Matthew Stafford was on pace for a career season last year before a back injury suffered Week 9 in Oakland ended his season prematurely.

The 11-year veteran was back on the field throwing shortly after the season ended and conducted throwing sessions with teammates throughout the offseason in lieu of OTAs and minicamp practices, which were cancelled due to COVID-19.

"His drive, his competitiveness, I knew he'd be right back at it," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said Friday when asked about Stafford. "Just keeping him healthy and making sure he went into the offseason as safely as possible was important for us and certainly through training camp as we go with him knowing the offseason was limited we want to make sure with all of our quarterbacks we have a real smart plan for all of them."

Detroit Lions Training Camp workouts: Aug. 7, 2020

View photos from workouts during Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Aug. 7, 2020.

Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 53

Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 53

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 53

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (53) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 53

Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (53) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (65) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 53

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (65) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Caleb Benenoch (74) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 53

Detroit Lions guard Caleb Benenoch (74) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Beau Benzschawel (63) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 53

Detroit Lions guard Beau Benzschawel (63) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (53) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 53

Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (53) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 53

Workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (30) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (30) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 53

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 53

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Workouts at the Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 53

Workouts at the Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 53

Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 53

Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 53

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 53

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 53

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 53

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 53

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 53

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 53

Detroit Lions tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (53) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 53

Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (53) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Workouts at the Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 53

Workouts at the Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (53) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 53

Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (53) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 53

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (53) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 53

Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (53) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (53) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 53

Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (53) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 53

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Isaac Nauta (89) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 53

Detroit Lions tight end Isaac Nauta (89) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Geremy Davis (12) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 53

Detroit Lions wide receiver Geremy Davis (12) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (53) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 53

Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (53) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 53

Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 53

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 53

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 53

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Geremy Davis (12) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 53

Detroit Lions wide receiver Geremy Davis (12) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 53

Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
43 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Darryl Roberts (29) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
44 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Darryl Roberts (29) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
45 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
46 / 53

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Geremy Davis (12) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
47 / 53

Detroit Lions wide receiver Geremy Davis (12) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
48 / 53

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
49 / 53

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Geremy Davis (12) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
50 / 53

Detroit Lions wide receiver Geremy Davis (12) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Darryl Roberts (29) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
51 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Darryl Roberts (29) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Oday Aboushi (76) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
52 / 53

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Oday Aboushi (76) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Julian Okwara (45) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
53 / 53

Detroit Lions defensive end Julian Okwara (45) during workouts Allen Park Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 7, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

After a COVID-19 scare due to a false positive test just a few days into camp, Stafford is back in action and back to being his old self, according to his head coach.

"He knows his body, his arm and all of that better than anybody and nobody works harder," Patricia said. "This guy loves football. I love it when he calls me and says, "Hey, I'm going to go throw this or work this out. I'm going to go grab these guys and do this.' Almost like that football junkie mentality. You just love it. You just love his passion and grind for the game."

The Lions learned the hard way last year that it's tough to win without their starting quarterback. Detroit went 0-8 without Stafford.

If they can keep him healthy, he's got a plethora of skill-position weapons around him, and we saw the first half of last year that Darrell Bevell's system is a perfect fit for Stafford's skill set.

This Lions' offense has the chance to be dangerous, but that's contingent on Stafford staying healthy and picking up right where he left off last season.

Related Content

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay
news

Lions looking to take Golladay's game to the next level

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell talked about how the Lions are trying to take wide receiver Kenny Golladay's game to the next level.
Defensive end Trey Flowers
news

2020 training camp preview: Defensive line

Tim Twentyman previews the defensive line heading into training camp practices.
Running back D'Andre Swift
news

Bevell excited to see rookie D'Andre Swift on the practice field

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell is excited to see rookie running back D'Andre Swift on the practice field.
Linebacker Jamie Collins Sr.
news

Lions plan to utilize Jamie Collins Sr.'s versatility

Jamie Collins Sr. lined up in several different positions during his time with the Patriots, and it's likely to be similar in Detroit.
Head coach Matt Patricia
news

What first week of player workouts looked like for Lions

How did the first week of training camp player workouts go? Head coach Matt Patricia weighs in.
Davis & Collins Sr. already bonding, learning from each other
news

Davis & Collins Sr. already bonding, learning from each other

Linebackers Jarrad Davis and Jamie Collins Sr. are already bonding and learning from each other as new teammates.
Tackle Taylor Decker
news

Decker: Lions' offensive line working to get in sync

The Lions' offensive line put in a lot of virtual work this offseason, and now they're looking to get in sync with in-person practices approaching.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford
news

2020 training camp preview: Quarterback

Tim Twentyman previews the quarterback position heading into training camp practices.
Kicker Matt Prater
news

Prater 'definitely' thinks he could kick a 65-yarder

Matt Prater, who is entering his 14th NFL season, thinks he could top his own record for longest field goal.
Linebacker Jarrad Davis
news

How Jarrad Davis made the most of his unique offseason

Linebacker Jarrad Davis worked hard this offseason to better prepare himself for the 2020 season.
Offensive lineman Frank Ragnow
news

2020 training camp preview: Offensive line

Tim Twentyman previews the offensive line heading into training camp practices.

Advertising