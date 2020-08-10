Patricia praises Stafford's 'passion and grind for the game'

The 11-year veteran was back on the field throwing shortly after the season ended and conducted throwing sessions with teammates throughout the offseason in lieu of OTAs and minicamp practices, which were cancelled due to COVID-19.

"His drive, his competitiveness, I knew he'd be right back at it," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said Friday when asked about Stafford. "Just keeping him healthy and making sure he went into the offseason as safely as possible was important for us and certainly through training camp as we go with him knowing the offseason was limited we want to make sure with all of our quarterbacks we have a real smart plan for all of them."