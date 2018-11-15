NFC NORTH: Headlines surrounding each team

Chicago, Minnesota and Green Bay are still bunched up pretty tight in the NFC North standings separated by just a game and a half. Detroit has fallen behind division leader Chicago by three games as a result of their current three-game losing streak.

There's still a lot of football to be played, but the home stretch is nearing.

This week's NFC North column takes a look at the big headlines surrounding the four teams in the division heading into Week 11.

CHICAGO

Record: 6-3

Last week: Beat Detroit, 34-22

Headline: Trubisky has the Bears believing

The biggest jump in development for NFL players typically comes between years one and two. Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who ranks in the top 10 among NFL quarterbacks in passer rating (101.6), is a good example of that.

Consider this statistic from the Chicago Sun-Times: Since Week 4, Trubisky's 114.8 passer rating is the fifth best in the NFL. It's higher than Jared Goff, Carson Wentz, Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson and Andrew Luck.

Trubisky's 320 rushing yards are the second most among NFL quarterbacks, proving he can be a weapon on the ground with his feet as well.

Trubisky was named NFC Player of the Week after throwing for 355 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Detroit.

He's playing good, mistake-free football. If he continues that, with Chicago's defense being as good as they are, there's a winning formula brewing in Chicago.

Stats pack: Sunday vs. Detroit marked the third time in six games Chicago led by 26 or more points in the first half. They had accomplished that just twice in the previous 11 seasons, per the Sun-Times.

Quotable: "I thought Mitch probably had his best game of the season, without a doubt," Bears head coach Matt Nagy told chicagobears.com. "He was on fire, he was efficient, threw the ball with conviction, his eyes were great. I'm really super proud of him for coming out here and playing that way. He played confident, and I like that."