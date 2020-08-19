New Lion Halapoulivaati Vaitai settling in at right tackle

That's a common theme throughout NFL locker rooms because of the regularity of injuries and likelihood that at some point backups will become starters. But it is a little different running exclusively with the first team, just in the amount of quality reps Vaitai gets in practice, and the consistent level of competition he faces throughout practice.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia said "Big V" has handled it all really well so far.

"I would just say that things that impress you right away is, he's big," Patricia said with a smile about his new 6-foot-6, 320-pound right tackle. "He's very large. He's got really good footwork and strong hands.

"When he punches those guys, and he gets his hands in their chest and get a hold of them, he's stoned a couple guys out at practice that were surprised at how strong he is. But his footwork is really good, too. He can move laterally and kind of stay with some of those quicker guys. So, that kind of combination has been impressive so far."

Last season, Vaitai gave up just two sacks in over 330 pass-blocking snaps and had one of the highest run-blocking grades among tackles by Pro Football Focus. He fits the scheme and the Lions' approach to wanting to be more balanced on offense this season. But there is a difference between being a swing tackle/spot starter and being a full-time starter.

"The reps he's been in there and specifically at tackle, he really hasn't missed a beat," Patricia said. "He's kind of just gotten all the information and he's done really well. This guy has played a lot of football in the NFL. He started a few games, one in particular I don't really care for (the Super LII win over New England when Patricia was the defensive coordinator for the Patriots).