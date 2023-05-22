Max Pircher joins the Detroit Lions as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program for 2023 season

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed OL Max Pircher as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway program for the 2023 season.

Originally from Italy, Pircher has spent the last two seasons with the Rams after being allocated to Los Angeles via the program in 2021.

Pircher started playing football in Austria for the Swarco Raiders. In 2019 he played on the Italian National Team (Blue Team) and was playing for the Hildesheim Invaders in Germany when he was invited to join the International Player Pathway program.

Established in 2017, the NFL International Player Pathway program aims to provide elite athletes from around the world with the opportunity to earn a spot on an NFL roster and increase the number of international players in the League.