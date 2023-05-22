Max Pircher joins the Detroit Lions as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program for 2023 season

May 22, 2023 at 03:59 PM

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed OL Max Pircher as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway program for the 2023 season.

Originally from Italy, Pircher has spent the last two seasons with the Rams after being allocated to Los Angeles via the program in 2021.

Pircher started playing football in Austria for the Swarco Raiders. In 2019 he played on the Italian National Team (Blue Team) and was playing for the Hildesheim Invaders in Germany when he was invited to join the International Player Pathway program.

Established in 2017, the NFL International Player Pathway program aims to provide elite athletes from around the world with the opportunity to earn a spot on an NFL roster and increase the number of international players in the League.

Thirty-six international players have signed with NFL teams since the start of the program (allocated, drafted or signed as a free agent). There are currently 13 IPP athletes on NFL rosters, with four of these on their team's active roster - Jordan Mailata (Australia - Philadelphia Eagles), Efe Obada (UK - Washington Commanders), Jakob Johnson (Germany - Las Vegas Raiders) and David Bada (Germany – Washington Commanders).

Related Content

news

NFL announces league-wide expansion of initiative to increase diversity in sports medicine

Joint program with NFL Physicians Society and Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society more than doubles to pair diverse students from 19 medical schools with clubs across the league.

news

Lions to be represented by assistant head coach/running backs Scottie Montgomery at NFL Coach Accelerator Program

In continuation of the NFL's commitment to promoting greater diversity across the NFL, the League announced plans today to host a Coach Accelerator on May 21-23 at the Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis.

news

2023 Detroit Lions rookie minicamp roster

The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that the following players will participate in the team's 2023 rookie minicamp.

news

Lions sign three 2023 NFL Draft selections

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have signed three draft picks and 15 undrafted free agents.

news

Lions announce 2023 schedule

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday their 2023 regular season schedule that features five nationally-televised games as the franchise celebrates its 90th season in Detroit.

news

Detroit Lions piloting Michigan girls high school flag football league

The Detroit Lions Football Education team leads the creation of the first ever league of its kind for the State of Michigan.

news

Lions release WR Quintez Cephus and S C.J. Moore

WR Stanley Berryhill and WR Jameson Williams suspended by NFL

news

Detroit Lions announce Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling as official soft drink partner

The Detroit Lions announced today a partnership with Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, establishing Coca-Cola as the Official Soft Drink of the Detroit Lions.

news

Lions re-sign DB Saivion Smith

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have re-signed DB Saivion Smith.

news

Lions trade CB Jeff Okudah to Atlanta Falcons

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have traded CB Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft selection.

news

Detroit Lions to celebrate 90th season

The Detroit Lions are proud to announce their plans to commemorate the 90th season in club history during the NFL League year throughout the 2023-2024 season.

