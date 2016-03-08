Matthew Stafford statement on Calvin Johnson's retirement

"Calvin Johnson will be missed by fans everywhere for his heroic efforts on Sundays, there is no question about that.

"My teammates and I will miss him for those same efforts within the walls of our practice facility and the class he showed in both arenas.



"I will always remember when he broke Jerry Rice's single-season receiving record and all of the big plays he made, thinking, 'Did he really just come down with that one?'



"It was such an honor to play the game with one of the best of all time. I will cherish the lessons I learned from him and the friendship we have forged over the past seven years.



"He is truly one of a kind in his humility and grace both on and off the field.



"We have all learned from Calvin with how he treated his family, his work and his friends.



"I am excited to see what the rest of his life brings and I know he will be successful in any endeavor he puts his mind and heart in to.



"Thanks for all the memories, C!



"Love ya, man."



#9

