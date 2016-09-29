Matt Stapleton named Detroit Lions Farm Bureau Insurance high school football Coach of the Week

Detroit, Mich.—The Detroit Lions have named Matt Stapleton of Frankfort High School the week five recipient of the 2016 Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan High School Football Coach of the Week Program.

Stapleton directed his Panthers to a 58-12 victory over Johannesburg-Lewiston to run their record to 5-0 on the season. Currently in his 23rd year in coaching and his 19th as head coach at Frankfort, Stapleton has a record of 147-60 (71%). During his tenure at Frankfort, Stapleton has led the Panthers to a string of 16 consecutive Michigan High School Football playoff berths. Frankfort is ranked No. 3 in Division 8 and takes on the 4-1 Lakers of Maple City Glen Lake (No. 8 in Division 6) on Friday, September 30 in a Northern Michigan Football League-Leaders Division clash.

Regarding player health & safety, the Trauma Program Manager and Rehab Manager at Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital (Munson Medical Center) in Frankfort created a program for local schools using the theme "Play It Safe". The PT's and the ATC's applied for and recently received a grant for injury prevention and concussion education. A major focus of "Play It Safe" will include implementing the ImPACT (Immediate Post-Concussion Assessment and Cognitive Testing) program, making baseline concussion testing a priority for football and all athletic programs. Initial testing has begun and all fall student-athletes at Frankfort will be tested within the next two weeks.

High School Football Coach of the Week Program

Each week throughout the 2016 nine-week high school football regular season, one coach that best develops his players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members—Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, ESPN 96.1 FM-Fox 17/Grand Rapids), and James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle).This season's program will award $22,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions, the NFL Foundation and presenting partner, Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan.*Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $2,000 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2016 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $4,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coachJim Caldwelland National Football League (NFL) commissionerRoger Goodell*, a personalized game ball as well as acknowledgement at an upcoming Lions home game.

Currently in its' 20th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $367,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Director of Football Education, at 313-262-2248.

About Farm Bureau Insurance: Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan was founded in 1949 by Michigan farmers who wanted an insurance company that worked as hard as they did. Those values still guide the company today and are a big reason why they are known as Michigan's Insurance Company, dedicated to protecting the farms, families, and businesses of this great state. Farm Bureau Insurance agents across Michigan provide a full range of insurance services—life, home, auto, farm, business, retirement, Lake Estate®, and more—protecting nearly 500,000 Michigan policyholders.