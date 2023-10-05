Lions vs. Panthers practice report: Oct. 5

Oct 05, 2023 at 03:52 PM

Detroit Lions

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Brian Branch DB ankle NP NP
Jason Cabinda FB knee NP NP
Amon-Ra St. Brown WR abdomen NP NP
Taylor Decker T ankle LP LP
Kerby Joseph S hip LP LP
Emmanuel Moseley CB knee/hamstring LP LP
Julian Okwara LB shoulder LP LP
Josh Reynolds WR groin LP LP
Halapoulivaati Vaitai G knee LP LP
Frank Ragnow C toe/resting player NP FP
Jameson Williams WR not injury related** FP FP

*The Lions did not practice on Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

**Return from suspension

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Goff, Lions' offense hitting on big plays early this season

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including the deep passing game, rookie production and more.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, and Dave Fipp. 
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Aidan Hutchinson's production matching NFL's elites over last 6 games

news

O'HARA'S WEEK 5 PREVIEW: Lions not taking Panthers lightly, especially after last year's loss

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Week 5 matchup vs. the Panthers including another chance at a revenge game, two keys for Detroit and more.
Advertising