Lions vs. Packers practice report: Dec. 29

Detroit Lions
|Pos.
|Name
|Injury
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Status
|RB
|Theo Riddick
|wrist
|NP
|NP
|WR
|Andre Roberts
|shoulder
|NP
|NP
|LB
|DeAndre Levy
|knee
|LP
|LP
|CB
|Darius Slay
|hamstring
|LP
|LP
|C
|Travis Swanson
|concussion
|LP
|LP
|S
|Miles Killebrew
|eye
|FP
|FP
|QB
|Matthew Stafford
|right finger
|FP
|FP
Green Bay Packers
|Pos.
|Name
|Injury
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Status
|WR
|Randall Cobb
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|LB
|Julius Peppers
|not injury related
|NP
|NP
|RB
|James Starks
|concussion
|NP
|NP
|T
|Bryan Bulaga
|shoulder
|FP
|LP
|LB
|Jayrone Elliott
|hand
|LP
|LP
|G
|T.J. Lang
|foot
|LP
|LP
|CB
|Damarious Randall
|shoulder
|FP
|LP
|LB
|Joe Thomas
|back
|not listed
|LP
|C/G
|JC Tretter
|knee
|LP
|LP
|CB
|LaDarious Gunter
|elbow
|FP
|FP
|LB
|Clay Matthews
|shoulder
|FP
|FP
|RB
|Christine Michael
|not injury related
|NP
|FP
|LB
|Nick Perry
|hand
|FP
|FP
|QB
|Aaron Rodgers
|calf
|FP
|FP
|
NP = Did not participate in practice
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Out = Will not play