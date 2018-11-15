Lions Thanksgiving Classic to feature halftime performance by the Legendary Mike Posner Band

It's been years since Posner has put out a new piece of music and many of his fans may be surprised to see the length of his beard when they hear about his latest release. "Song About You" is a piercing introspective look at a relationship that didn't work out. It dredges up the pain that comes when love seems to be in the palm of one's hand and yet is impossible to grasp. "Song About You" is filled with the same piercing honesty that brought "I Took A Pill In Ibiza" a Grammy nomination and sent it streaming around the world more than a billion times.