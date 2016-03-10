Lions sign unrestricted free agent WR Marvin Jones

Mar 10, 2016 at 08:30 AM

Allen Park, Mich. –The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent WR Marvin Jones. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Jones joins the Lions after spending the previous four seasons (2012-15) with the Cincinnati Bengals. Last season Jones finished second on the team in receiving with career highs in receptions (65) and receiving yards (816), and hauled in four touchdowns. In the Bengals' AFC Wild Card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he caught four passes for 32 yards.

A Fontana, Calif. native, Jones was selected by the Bengals in the fifth round (166 overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft out of the University of California, Berkley. In 43 career games (21 starts), his career totals include 134 receptions, 1,729 yards (12.9 avg) and 15 touchdowns, including a career-high 10 touchdowns in 2013. In three career postseason games, he has recorded 15 receptions for 196 yards.

Jones holds the Bengals' franchise record for most touchdown receptions in one game with four (4), which he registered vs. the New York Jets, October 27, 2013.

