Lions sign unrestricted free agent DT Akeem Spence

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent DT Akeem Spence. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Spence (6-1, 307) spent the previous four seasons (2013-16) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2016, he played in all 16 games (four starts), logging 19 tackles (10 solo), 0.5 sacks and two tackles for loss.