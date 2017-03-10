Lions sign unrestricted free agent DT Akeem Spence

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent DT Akeem Spence. Contract terms were not disclosed.
Spence (6-1, 307) spent the previous four seasons (2013-16) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2016, he played in all 16 games (four starts), logging 19 tackles (10 solo), 0.5 sacks and two tackles for loss.
A former fourth-round (100th overall) draft selection by the Buccaneers in the 2013 NFL Draft out of Illinois, the Fort Walton Beach, Fla., native has appeared in 56 career games (30 starts). In four NFL seasons, his career totals include 96 tackles (64 solo), 5.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries.