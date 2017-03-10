Lions sign unrestricted free agent DE Cornelius Washington

Allen Park, Mich. –The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent DE Cornelius Washington. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Washington (6-4, 292) comes to Detroit after beginning his NFL career with the Chicago Bears (2013-16). He recorded 20 tackles (14 solo), two sacks, one pass defense and two tackles for loss in the 15 games he played (two starts) last season.