Lions sign unrestricted free agent CB Quinton Dunbar

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent CB Quinton Dunbar. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Dunbar comes to Detroit after spending the 2020 season with the Seattle Seahawks, starting in all six games in which he appeared and posting 30 total tackles, five pass defenses and one interception.

He originally entered the NFL with the Washington Football Team, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2015, and spent his first five seasons (2015-19) with the club.