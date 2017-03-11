 Skip to main content
Advertising

Lions sign unrestricted free agent CB DJ Hayden

Mar 11, 2017 at 03:10 AM

Allen Park, Mich. –The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent CB DJ Hayden. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Hayden (5-11, 190) spent the first four seasons of his career (2013-16) with the Oakland Raiders. A former first-round (12th overall) selection by the Raiders in the 2013 NFL Draft out of Houston, Hayden has appeared in 45 career games (25 starts). His career totals include 178 total tackles (160 solo), one sack, three interceptions, 26 pass defenses and three forced fumbles.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Founder and CEO of Downtown Boxing Gym Khali Sweeney honored as the Lions' 2023 Inspire Changemaker

The Detroit Lions recognized Khali Sweeney, founder and CEO of Downtown Boxing Gym, as the 2023 Inspire Change Changemaker Award recipient.
news

Quick Lane Bowl invested $7,000 towards education at Detroit Lions Academy as part of the new Touchdown for Teachers Initiative

Collaboration with the CFP Foundation and ESPN has resulted in valued support that goes directly to local teachers.
news

C Frank Ragnow named Detroit Lions' nominee for 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

Winner to be announced at NFL Honors the Thursday Before Super Bowl LVIII.
news

Bowling Green and Minnesota to play in 2023 Quick Lane Bowl

The Bowling Green Falcons (MAC) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (Big Ten) will play in the 2023 Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field on Tuesday, December 26, at 2:00 PM EST.
news

Shane Fairfield of Muskegon High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year

The Detroit Lions have named Shane Fairfield of Muskegon High School the 2023 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year. 
news

Detroit Lions, Kroger, Lineage Foundation for Good tackle Detroit food insecurity this Thanksgiving with Gleaners Community Food Bank

The Detroit Lions, in partnership with Kroger Co. of Michigan and Lineage Foundation for Good, teamed up with Gleaners Community Food Bank to tackle food insecurity this Thanksgiving.
news

Detroit Lions fans should expect additional traffic on Thanksgiving Day

The Detroit Lions are strongly encouraging fans to arrive early for the team's Thanksgiving Day Classic against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, November 23.
news

Lions agree to trade terms with Cleveland Browns for WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they have agreed to trade terms with the Cleveland Browns to acquire WR Donovan Peoples-Jones in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round draft selection.
news

Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Classic Halftime Show powered by Verizon to feature performance by Jack Harlow

The War And Treaty will perform the national anthem.
news

Detroit Lions Monday Night Football: What fans can expect

The Detroit Lions will be in the Monday Night Football spotlight as they face the Las Vegas Raiders at Ford Field on October 30 (kickoff 8:15 PM ET).
news

Eric Sweeney of Ubly High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 9

The Detroit Lions have named Eric Sweeney of Ubly High School the week nine recipient of the 2023 High School Football Coach of the Week program.
news

Steve Herrick of Corunna High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 8

The Detroit Lions have named Steve Herrick of Corunna High School the week eight recipient of the 2023 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
Advertising