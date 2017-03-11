Lions sign unrestricted free agent CB DJ Hayden

Hayden (5-11, 190) spent the first four seasons of his career (2013-16) with the Oakland Raiders. A former first-round (12th overall) selection by the Raiders in the 2013 NFL Draft out of Houston, Hayden has appeared in 45 career games (25 starts). His career totals include 178 total tackles (160 solo), one sack, three interceptions, 26 pass defenses and three forced fumbles.