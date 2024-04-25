 Skip to main content
Lions sign T Penei Sewell to contract extension through 2029 season

Apr 25, 2024

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed T Penei Sewell to a contract extension through the 2029 season. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Entering his fourth season with the Lions, Sewell has already earned two Pro Bowl selections, as well as an AP First-Team All-Pro selection. He originally came to Detroit as the club's first-round draft selection (seventh overall) in 2021 out of Oregon. With that draft selection, Sewell became the second highest-drafted offensive tackle in franchise history and Detroit's youngest first-round pick in the common draft era.

As a rookie in 2021, Sewell started in all 16 games in which he appeared, with his first eight starts coming at left tackle, and his final eight coming at right tackle. With his rookie debut against the San Francisco 49ers that season, Sewell became the youngest player to start an NFL game at left tackle. Since 2021, Sewell has started in all 50 regular season games he has appeared in for Detroit, in addition to three postseason contests.

Penei Sewell photos

View photos of Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell.

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 16, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 30, 2023 in Detroit. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on December 3, 2023 in New Orleans. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 30, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) with fans during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
