Lions sign T Penei Sewell to contract extension through 2029 season

Entering his fourth season with the Lions, Sewell has already earned two Pro Bowl selections, as well as an AP First-Team All-Pro selection. He originally came to Detroit as the club's first-round draft selection (seventh overall) in 2021 out of Oregon. With that draft selection, Sewell became the second highest-drafted offensive tackle in franchise history and Detroit's youngest first-round pick in the common draft era.

As a rookie in 2021, Sewell started in all 16 games in which he appeared, with his first eight starts coming at left tackle, and his final eight coming at right tackle. With his rookie debut against the San Francisco 49ers that season, Sewell became the youngest player to start an NFL game at left tackle. Since 2021, Sewell has started in all 50 regular season games he has appeared in for Detroit, in addition to three postseason contests.