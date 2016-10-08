Lions sign LB Steve Longa to active roster and activate DE Armonty Bryant

Allen Park, Mich. –The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed LB Steve Longa to the team's active roster from the practice squad and activated DE Armonty Bryant from the exempt list.

The Lions also announced today that they have waived WR Aaron Dobson and OL Brian Mihalik.

Longa, who joined the Lions practice squad in September, was originally signed by Seattle as an undrafted rookie free agent this past offseason. The 6-0, 241-pound linebacker started all 37 games he played in for the Scarlet Knights during his three-year career at Rutgers (2013-15).