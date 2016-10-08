Lions sign LB Steve Longa to active roster and activate DE Armonty Bryant

Oct 08, 2016 at 09:00 AM

Allen Park, Mich. –The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed LB Steve Longa to the team's active roster from the practice squad and activated DE Armonty Bryant from the exempt list.

The Lions also announced today that they have waived WR Aaron Dobson and OL Brian Mihalik.

Longa, who joined the Lions practice squad in September, was originally signed by Seattle as an undrafted rookie free agent this past offseason. The 6-0, 241-pound linebacker started all 37 games he played in for the Scarlet Knights during his three-year career at Rutgers (2013-15).

Bryant (6-4, 265) signed with the Lions earlier this week and enters his fourth NFL season following a three-year career with the Cleveland Browns (2013-15). Originally drafted by the Browns in the seventh round (217th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of East Central (Okla.) University, Bryant has appeared in 31 career NFL games (four starts). His career totals include 61 tackles (40 solo), 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

