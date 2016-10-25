Lions sign LB Josh Bynes and trade LB Kyle Van Noy to Patriots

Allen Park, Mich. –The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agent LB Josh Bynes and traded LB Kyle Van Noy to the New England Patriots. Terms of the trade were not disclosed.
Bynes spent the past two seasons (2014-15) with the Lions, appearing in 29 games during that span. He started 11 of the 16 games he played in last season, and finished with 80 total tackles (54 solo), 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble and five pass defenses.
A former undrafted rookie free agent out of Auburn in 2011, Bynes earned his way onto the Ravens practice squad where he spent the majority of his first three seasons (2011-13) in the NFL before joining the Lions in 2014. His career totals include 55 games (20 starts), 171 total tackles (107 solo), 0.5 sacks, one interception, 10 pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.