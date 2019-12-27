Lions sign LB Anthony Pittman to active roster

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed LB Anthony Pittman to the active roster from the practice squad.
In addition, the team announced that they have signed free agent G Casey Tucker to the practice squad.
Pittman signed with the Lions as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Wayne State in 2019 and has spent the majority of the season on the team's practice squad.
Tucker returns to Detroit after spending time on the practice squad earlier this season. He originally entered the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Arizona State following the 2019 NFL Draft.