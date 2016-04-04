Lions sign free agents DE Wallace Gilberry and TE Matthew Mulligan

Apr 04, 2016 at 12:30 PM

Allen Park, Mich. –The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agents DE Wallace Gilberry and TE Matthew Mulligan. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Gilberry, entering his 10th NFL season, has previously spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs (2008-11), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012) and most recently the Cincinnati Bengals (2012-15). He played in all 16 games for Cincinnati last season (one start), and totaled 23 tackles (16 solo), two sacks and one pass defense.

An undrafted rookie free agent out of Alabama in 2008, Gilberry began his NFL career as a member of the New York Giants practice squad before joining the Chiefs later that season. In 115 games (22 starts), his career totals include 176 total tackles (115 solo), 31.5 sacks, nine pass defenses, seven forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.

Mulligan comes to Detroit after playing last season with the Buffalo Bills in which he saw action in 12 games (five starts). He totaled one reception for two yards.

Mulligan entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Maine in 2008, earning a spot on the Miami Dolphins practice squad. In nine NFL seasons, he has appeared in 81 games (31 starts) and recorded 17 receptions for 162 yards and two touchdowns.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

