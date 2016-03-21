Lions sign free agent WR Jeremy Kerley

Allen Park, Mich. –The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have signed free agent WR Jeremy Kerley. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Kerley joins the Lions after spending the previous five seasons with the New York Jets (2011-15). He played in all 16 games in 2015 (one start) and concluded the season with 16 receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns, as well as career-highs in punt returns (48) and punt return yards (411).