Lions sign free agent WR Jeremy Kerley

Mar 21, 2016 at 05:40 AM

Allen Park, Mich. –The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have signed free agent WR Jeremy Kerley. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Kerley joins the Lions after spending the previous five seasons with the New York Jets (2011-15). He played in all 16 games in 2015 (one start) and concluded the season with 16 receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns, as well as career-highs in punt returns (48) and punt return yards (411).

The Jets' fifth-round selection (153rd overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Texas Christian University, Kerley's career totals include 74 games (24 starts), 182 receptions, 2,225 yards (12.2 avg) and nine touchdowns, as well as 18 carries for 133 yards (7.4 avg). As a return man, he has totaled 134 punt returns for 1,250 yards (9.3 avg) and one touchdown, as well as three kickoff returns for 46 yards.

