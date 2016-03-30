Lions sign free agent OL Geoff Schwartz

Mar 30, 2016 at 03:59 AM

Allen Park, Mich. –The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have signed free agent OL Geoff Schwartz. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Schwartz joins the Lions following a two-year stint with the New York Giants (2014-15). Last season he started 11 games at guard for the Giants before missing the final five games due to injury.

A seventh-round draft selection (241st overall) by the Carolina Panthers in the 2008 NFL Draft out of Oregon, Schwartz began his NFL career as a member of the Panthers practice squad in 2008 before appearing in 32 games (19 starts) with the club from 2009-10. Prior to his time with New York, he spent one season with the Minnesota Vikings (2012) and Kansas City Chiefs (2013), respectively. In 74 career games, Schwartz has logged 39 starts.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

