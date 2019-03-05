Lions sign DE Romeo Okwara to two-year contract extension

Mar 05, 2019 at 03:24 PM

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed DE Romeo Okwara to a two-year contract extension. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Okwara appeared in 15 games with 14 starts for the Lions in 2018, leading the team with a career-high 7.5 sacks. He also produced career-highs in tackles (39), quarterback hits (14) tackles for loss (eight) and forced fumbles (one) on the season.

Okwara originally entered the NFL with the New York Giants in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame. He appeared in 22 games (four starts) with the Giants over the 2016-17 seasons, totaling 24 tackles, seven quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and 1.0 sack. He also added 1.0 sack in his playoff debut at Green Bay on Jan. 8, 2017.

