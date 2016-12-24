Lions sign CB Alex Carter to active roster from practice squad

Allen Park, Mich. –The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed CB Alex Carter to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the team signed WR Rashad Ross to the practice squad.

Carter was drafted by the Lions in the third round (80th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Stanford. He began the 2016 season as a member of the practice squad after missing last season due to injury.

Ross (6-0, 180) joins the Lions after appearing in five games for the Washington Redskins earlier this season. He signed with the Redskins in 2014 after previous stints with the Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears over the course of the 2013-14 seasons.