Lions re-sign S C.J. Moore to contract extension through the 2024 season

Mar 20, 2023 at 09:22 AM

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed S C.J. Moore to a contract extension through the 2024 season. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Moore appeared in 11 games for Detroit in 2022, producing seven special teams tackles (five solo), five defensive tackles (two solo), one quarterback hit, one pass defense and one fumble recovery. He also added two rushes for 55 yards (27.5 avg.) on fake punt attempts, securing first downs on both tries and recording a long of 42 yards.

He embarks on his fifth season in Detroit after originally joining the team as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi in 2019. In 56-career games (one start), he has registered 27 special teams tackles (18 solo), 21 defensive tackles (11 solo), two quarterback hits, two pass defenses, one fumble recovery and one interception. He's also rushed four times for 86 yards (21.5 avg.) on fake punt attempts.

C.J. Moore photos

View photos of Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore.

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI.

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI.
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI.

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Chicago, IL.
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Chicago, IL.

Detroit Lions Safety C.J. Moore (38) celebrates after a successful fake punt attempt during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI.
Detroit Lions Safety C.J. Moore (38) celebrates after a successful fake punt attempt during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI.

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI.
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI.

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI.
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI.

Detroit Lions Safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI.
Detroit Lions Safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI.

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI.
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI.

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI.
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI.

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ.
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ.

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI.
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI.

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI.
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI.

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI.
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI.

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI.
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI.

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) and Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) during a NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, December 24, 2022 in Charlotte, NC.
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) and Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) during a NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, December 24, 2022 in Charlotte, NC.

