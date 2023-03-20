Lions re-sign S C.J. Moore to contract extension through the 2024 season

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed S C.J. Moore to a contract extension through the 2024 season. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.
Moore appeared in 11 games for Detroit in 2022, producing seven special teams tackles (five solo), five defensive tackles (two solo), one quarterback hit, one pass defense and one fumble recovery. He also added two rushes for 55 yards (27.5 avg.) on fake punt attempts, securing first downs on both tries and recording a long of 42 yards.
He embarks on his fifth season in Detroit after originally joining the team as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi in 2019. In 56-career games (one start), he has registered 27 special teams tackles (18 solo), 21 defensive tackles (11 solo), two quarterback hits, two pass defenses, one fumble recovery and one interception. He's also rushed four times for 86 yards (21.5 avg.) on fake punt attempts.
View photos of Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore.