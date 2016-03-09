Lions re-sign DT Haloti Ngata

The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed DT Haloti Ngata. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Ngata, whom the Lions acquired via trade from Baltimore in 2015, appeared and started in 14 games last season, racking up 24 tackles (15 solo), 2.5 sacks and three pass defenses as he helped the Lions rank second in the NFL in sacks by defensive linemen with 34.5.

A first-round draft selection by the Ravens (12th overall) in the 2006 NFL Draft out of Oregon, Ngata's career totals include 149 games (147 starts), 470 tackles (299 solo), 28.0 sacks, five interceptions, 33 pass defenses, six forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. In 16 career postseason games, Ngata has recorded 48 tackles (32 solo), 3.5 sacks, four pass defenses and one forced fumble.