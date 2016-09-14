Lions & Quicken Loans continue "Blue Out Fridays"

Detroit, Mich. - The Detroit Lions and Quicken Loans, America's second largest retail mortgage lender, today announced the return of "Blue Out Fridays." This campaign will encourage and reward fans for showing their Lions pride by wearing blue every Friday during the season.

"As we get ready for our regular season home opener against the Tennessee Titans, we're excited to continue making Blue Out Fridays a tradition in the Lions community," said Detroit Lions Team President Rod Wood. "Partnering with Quicken Loans once again will help elevate a fan engagement platform that we believe will become a staple in Southeast Michigan for years to come."

Individual fans, groups, businesses and schools who participate will have the opportunity to win Lions-themed prizes by sharing photos displaying their support via Twitter and/or Instagram with the hashtag #BlueOutFriday.

Participants who post photos of themselves in their blue gear will be eligible to win autographed memorabilia, team merchandise and up to eight Quicken Loans Dream Seats, large overstuffed leather recliners in a premium location, for each Lions home game. Each Dream Seat has its own large-screen TV to watch the game broadcast or any other NFL game taking place at that time. Current players and alumni will also make surprise appearances for local winners.

"This is a great opportunity for all the diehard fans to rally around our hometown team by dressing in iconic Honolulu blue Lions gear every Friday," said Jay Farner, President and Chief Marketing Officer for Quicken Loans. "It's no secret that Detroit is home to one of the most passionate fan bases in the NFL. We can't wait for Detroiters to show off their Lions pride and to reward them with a one-of-a-kind game day experience in the Quicken Loans Dream Seats."

For more information about #BlueOutFriday and to view photo submissions go to http://www.detroitlions.com/blueoutfriday.html.

