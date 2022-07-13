Lions offseason questions: 2022 season expectations

With training camp approaching, the excitement for the 2022 NFL season is building.

The Detroit Lions have a new offensive coordinator in Ben Johnson, have made some changes to the defensive scheme, and brought in new talent through free agency and the NFL Draft. It will be interesting to see how those changes show up on the football field.

What are your expectations for the Lions 2022 season? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:

Tim Twentyman: Meaningful games in December

I'm expecting Detroit to be a much better football team overall in 2022. Offensively, I think they could be really fun to watch when they get healthy and stay healthy. They have one of the best lines in football and skill position weapons all over the field.

Defensively, they just need to be marginally better for this team to take a step forward, and they have the chance to do that with the new scheme changes on that side of the ball.