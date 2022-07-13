Lions offseason questions: 2022 season expectations

With training camp approaching, the excitement for the 2022 NFL season is building.
The Detroit Lions have a new offensive coordinator in Ben Johnson, have made some changes to the defensive scheme, and brought in new talent through free agency and the NFL Draft. It will be interesting to see how those changes show up on the football field.
What are your expectations for the Lions 2022 season? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:
Tim Twentyman: Meaningful games in December
I'm expecting Detroit to be a much better football team overall in 2022. Offensively, I think they could be really fun to watch when they get healthy and stay healthy. They have one of the best lines in football and skill position weapons all over the field.
Defensively, they just need to be marginally better for this team to take a step forward, and they have the chance to do that with the new scheme changes on that side of the ball.
The NFC North still goes through Green Bay, but I'm expecting this Lions team to be a much better version of what we saw in Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell's first season. I'm expecting this team to be playing meaningful games in December and in the NFC playoff picture.
Mike O'Hara: Raise the standard for expectations
My expectations for the Lions in 2022 are based on history – what I've seen from previous Lions teams in similar situations.
I expect the Lions' win-loss record to be around .500. That's a leap from 3-13-1 in 2021, but I've seen the Lions make big jumps before.
For example: From 2-14 in 1979 to 9-7 in 1980; from 6-10 in 2010 to 10-6 and a playoff berth in 2011; and most memorable, from 6-10 in 1990 to 12-4 in 1991 with a division title and a playoff win over the Cowboys.
That 1991 season was the launch point for what was to come: Six playoff appearances and only three losing records from 1991-2000 produced by a young, talented roster that raised the standard for expectations.
My expectation for the 2022 Lions is for a young team to begin raising the standard for expectations.
Editor's Pick: Show improvement
The Lions went through a massive overhaul last year when they brought in GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell. Holmes & Campbell are working to get the Lions set up for long-term success. It takes time.
Last year's 3-13-1 record is evidence of that. What doesn't show in the record is how the victories all came later in the season. Players continued to buy into and fight for the culture Holmes & Campbell are creating.
The next step is showing improvement. Can the Lions start this season strong and show that improvement?