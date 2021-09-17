Lions Legend Roger Brown passes away at age 84

Sep 17, 2021 at 02:50 PM

Allen Park, Mich.— Former Lions Pro Bowl DT Roger Brown, a member of the 2018 Pride of the Lions class, passed away Friday at the age of 84, the Brown family confirmed today.

STATEMENT FROM LIONS PRINCIPAL OWNER AND CHAIR SHEILA FORD HAMP

"Roger Brown will always hold a special place in our team's history. A member of the Lions' esteemed 'Fearsome Foursome' of the 1960s with Alex Karras, Darris McCord and Sam Williams, Roger's career accomplishments solidify his legacy alongside some of the all-time greats of our game. I am happy we were able to induct Roger into the Pride of the Lions in 2018 to ensure that his contributions to the Lions will never be forgotten. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Kay, and the entire Brown family."

Selected by the Lions in the fourth round (42nd overall) of the 1960 NFL Draft out of Maryland-Eastern Shore, Brown spent the first seven seasons (1960-66) of his 10-year career with Detroit before finishing his career with the Los Angeles Rams (1967-69). Brown earned five consecutive Pro Bowl honors (1962-66) and was a two-time First Team Associated Press All-Pro selection (1962-63).

In 1962, Brown helped the Lions defense record a franchise-record 11 sacks against the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Day. Brown recorded seven of those sacks that day against Packers Hall of Fame QB Bart Starr.

Brown was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2015, College Football Hall of Fame in 2009 and the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 1997. A native of Surry County, Va., Brown ventured into the restaurant business following his playing career.

Related Content

news

Hall of Fame to honor Calvin Johnson and Alex Karras during Lions vs. Ravens

Karras' family will be honored pregame at approximately 12:45 PM on-field and Johnson will be honored with a ring ceremony at halftime of the Lions vs Ravens game.
news

Derek McLaughlin named High School Football Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Derek McLaughlin of Riverview High School the week three recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Don Muhlbach to join Detroit Lions organization as special assistant

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that Don Muhlbach has joined the organization as Special Assistant.
news

Cary Harger named High School Football Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Cary Harger of Muskegon Oakridge High School the week two recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Lions announce roster moves

The Detroit Lions announced several roster moves Thursday.
news

Lions announce roster moves

The Detroit Lions announced several roster moves Wednesday.
news

Lions announce roster moves

The Detroit Lions announced several roster moves Tuesday.
news

Lions acquire WR Trinity Benson via trade with Denver Broncos

The Detroit Lions announced today that they have acquired WR Trinity Benson (physical pending) and a 2023 sixth-round draft selection via trade from the Denver Broncos.
news

Greg Vaughan named High School Football Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Greg Vaughan of Traverse City West High School the week one recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Lions announce launch of Detroit Lions Foundation and $5,000,000 investment to grow the game

The new, primary mission of the Detroit Lions Foundation is to support youth in Detroit through three areas of focus – Growing the Game, Developing the Child, and Player and Coach Initiatives.
news

2021 Quick Lane Bowl tickets on sale August 27

The Detroit Lions announced today that 2021 Quick Lane Bowl tickets will be on sale Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. The game will be played on Monday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN. 
Advertising