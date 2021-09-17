Lions Legend Roger Brown passes away at age 84

Allen Park, Mich.— Former Lions Pro Bowl DT Roger Brown, a member of the 2018 Pride of the Lions class, passed away Friday at the age of 84, the Brown family confirmed today.

STATEMENT FROM LIONS PRINCIPAL OWNER AND CHAIR SHEILA FORD HAMP

"Roger Brown will always hold a special place in our team's history. A member of the Lions' esteemed 'Fearsome Foursome' of the 1960s with Alex Karras, Darris McCord and Sam Williams, Roger's career accomplishments solidify his legacy alongside some of the all-time greats of our game. I am happy we were able to induct Roger into the Pride of the Lions in 2018 to ensure that his contributions to the Lions will never be forgotten. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Kay, and the entire Brown family."

Selected by the Lions in the fourth round (42nd overall) of the 1960 NFL Draft out of Maryland-Eastern Shore, Brown spent the first seven seasons (1960-66) of his 10-year career with Detroit before finishing his career with the Los Angeles Rams (1967-69). Brown earned five consecutive Pro Bowl honors (1962-66) and was a two-time First Team Associated Press All-Pro selection (1962-63).

In 1962, Brown helped the Lions defense record a franchise-record 11 sacks against the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Day. Brown recorded seven of those sacks that day against Packers Hall of Fame QB Bart Starr.