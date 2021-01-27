Lions hire Dave Fipp as special teams coordinator

Fipp enters his 14th NFL season and first as the Lions' Special Teams Coordinator in 2021 after most recently holding the same position with the Philadelphia Eagles for the past eight seasons (2013-20). In his tenure in Philadelphia, he helped the Eagles earn three NFC East division championships, four postseason berths and capture Super Bowl LII, the team's first Super Bowl victory. In his eight seasons with the Eagles, the team combined for nine kickoff and punt return touchdowns, tied for the second-most in the NFL in that span.