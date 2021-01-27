Lions hire Dave Fipp as special teams coordinator

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that Dave Fipp has been named the team's new special teams coordinator. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.
Fipp enters his 14th NFL season and first as the Lions' Special Teams Coordinator in 2021 after most recently holding the same position with the Philadelphia Eagles for the past eight seasons (2013-20). In his tenure in Philadelphia, he helped the Eagles earn three NFC East division championships, four postseason berths and capture Super Bowl LII, the team's first Super Bowl victory. In his eight seasons with the Eagles, the team combined for nine kickoff and punt return touchdowns, tied for the second-most in the NFL in that span.
His first NFL position was as an assistant special teams coach with the San Francisco 49ers from 2008-10, and he held the same position with the Miami Dolphins from 2011-12. A native of Albuquerque, N.M., he spent the first 10 seasons of his coaching career (1998-2007) in various roles in the NCAA.