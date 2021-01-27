Lions hire Dave Fipp as special teams coordinator

Jan 26, 2021 at 07:21 PM

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that Dave Fipp has been named the team's new special teams coordinator. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Fipp enters his 14th NFL season and first as the Lions' Special Teams Coordinator in 2021 after most recently holding the same position with the Philadelphia Eagles for the past eight seasons (2013-20). In his tenure in Philadelphia, he helped the Eagles earn three NFC East division championships, four postseason berths and capture Super Bowl LII, the team's first Super Bowl victory. In his eight seasons with the Eagles, the team combined for nine kickoff and punt return touchdowns, tied for the second-most in the NFL in that span.

His first NFL position was as an assistant special teams coach with the San Francisco 49ers from 2008-10, and he held the same position with the Miami Dolphins from 2011-12. A native of Albuquerque, N.M., he spent the first 10 seasons of his coaching career (1998-2007) in various roles in the NCAA.

Related Content

news

Lions hire Aaron Glenn as defensive coordinator

The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that Aaron Glenn has been named the team's new defensive coordinator. 
news

Lions sign K Matthew Wright to Reserve/Future contract

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have signed K Matthew Wright to a Reserve/Future contract.
news

Lions agree to terms with Dan Campbell to become team's new head coach

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have agreed to terms with Dan Campbell to become the team's new head coach.
news

Lions announce Reserve/Future signings

news

Lions agree to terms with Brad Holmes to become team's new Executive Vice President and General Manager

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have agreed to terms with Brad Holmes to become the team's new Executive Vice President and General Manager.
news

Lions acquire LB Shaun Dion Hamilton from Washington via waivers

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they have acquired LB Shaun Dion Hamilton from the Washington Football Team via waivers.
news

Lions announce Reserve/Future signings

news

Lions announce roster moves

news

Grantees announced for 2021 Lions Inspire Change social justice initiative

The Detroit Lions announced today a list of grantees for 2021 who will receive funding generated by the team's social justice initiative, Detroit Lions Inspire Change.
news

Lions coaching staff announcement

The Lions announced Thursday that Darrell Bevell, Cory Undlin, Bo Davis, Steve Gregory and Ty McKenzie will not coach in Saturday's game.
news

Lions announce roster moves

Advertising