Lions hire Anthony Lynn as offensive coordinator

Jan 27, 2021 at 04:53 PM

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that Anthony Lynn has been named the team's new offensive coordinator. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Lynn comes to the Lions after most recently serving as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers for the past four seasons (2017-20). Prior to leading the Chargers coaching staff, Lynn coached for the Buffalo Bills from 2014-16, as the assistant head coach, in addition to coaching the running backs and serving as the team's offensive coordinator for 14 games in 2016. He concluded the 2016 season as the interim head coach for the Bills. Lynn began his coaching career with Denver Broncos in 2000, after playing running back for the Broncos (1993-1994, 1997-99) and San Francisco 49ers (1995-96).

A native of Celina, Texas, Lynn played running back at Texas Tech and entered the NFL in 1992 as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants.

