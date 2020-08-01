Lions could benefit from expanded practice squad this year

Patricia anticipates the amount of players going up and down from the practice squad to the active roster will be higher than normal.

"So, making sure that we do a really good job of evaluating the players that are here through training camp, but also coaching and teaching everybody to be ready to go so that we can keep those guys in that practice squad situation, but they're really an extended part of the team, ready to go," he said.

"Especially, think about the possibilities when you get to the season – really, not that you want to look that far, but we have testing on a particular day before a game and something happens, everybody has got to be ready to go and that's the way we have to look at it."