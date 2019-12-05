Lions at Vikings practice report: Dec. 5

Dec 05, 2019 at 03:54 PM

Detroit Lions:

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame status
Da'Shawn HandDLankleLPNP
Damon Harrison Sr.DTcalf/knee/resting vetFPNP
Matthew StaffordQBhip/backNPNP
Jamal AgnewCBankleLPLP
Austin BryantDEhipnot listedLP
Sam MartinPabdomenLPLP
Rashaan MelvinCBribsLPLP

Minnesota Vikings:

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesday*ThursdayFridayGame status
Riley ReiffTconcussionNPNP
Adam ThielenWRhamstringNPNP
Dalvin CookRBchestLPLP
Everson GriffenDEkneeLPLP
Linval JosephDTkneeNPLP
Shamar StephenDTkneeLPLP
Harrison SmithShamstringLPFP
Eric WilsonLBshoulderLPFP

*The Vikings conducted a walk-through on Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

