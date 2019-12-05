Lions at Vikings practice report: Dec. 5

Detroit Lions:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game status
|Da'Shawn Hand
|DL
|ankle
|LP
|NP
|Damon Harrison Sr.
|DT
|calf/knee/resting vet
|FP
|NP
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|hip/back
|NP
|NP
|Jamal Agnew
|CB
|ankle
|LP
|LP
|Austin Bryant
|DE
|hip
|not listed
|LP
|Sam Martin
|P
|abdomen
|LP
|LP
|Rashaan Melvin
|CB
|ribs
|LP
|LP
Minnesota Vikings:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game status
|Riley Reiff
|T
|concussion
|NP
|NP
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|hamstring
|NP
|NP
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|chest
|LP
|LP
|Everson Griffen
|DE
|knee
|LP
|LP
|Linval Joseph
|DT
|knee
|NP
|LP
|Shamar Stephen
|DT
|knee
|LP
|LP
|Harrison Smith
|S
|hamstring
|LP
|FP
|Eric Wilson
|LB
|shoulder
|LP
|FP
*The Vikings conducted a walk-through on Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.