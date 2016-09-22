Lions at Packers practice report: Sept. 22

Detroit Lions
|Pos.
|Name
|Injury
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Status
|DE
|Ezekiel Ansah
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|LB
|DeAndre Levy
|quad
|NP
|NP
|DE
|Devin Taylor
|ankle
|not listed
|NP
|LB
|Antwione Williams
|hamstring
|NP
|NP
|CB
|Adairius Barnes
|ankle
|LP
|LP
|TE
|Eric Ebron
|back
|NP
|LP
|DE
|Wallace Gilberry
|abdomen
|NP
|LP
|T
|Riley Reiff
|ankle
|NP
|LP
|LB
|Kyle Van Noy
|calf
|NP
|LP
|DT
|Tyrunn Walker
|calf
|NP
|LP
|TE
|Cole Wick
|shoulder
|FP
|FP
Green Bay Packers
|Pos.
|Name
|Injury
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Status
|S
|Morgan Burnett
|Groin
|NP
|NP
|DT
|Letroy Guion
|Knee
|NP
|NP
|DE
|Datone Jones
|Knee
|NP
|NP
|G
|T.J. Lang
|hip
|not listed
|NP
|LB
|Clay Matthews
|Ankle/Hamstring
|NP
|NP
|CB
|Sam Shields
|Concussion
|NP
|NP
|S
|Chris Banjo
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|LB
|Jay Elliott
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|CB
|Josh Hawkins
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|S
|Micah Hyde
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|WR
|Jeff Janis
|Hand
|FP
|FP
*
*
NP = Did not participate in practice
LP = Limited participation in practice
FP = Full participation
NL = Not listed
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a players normal repetitions
Out = Will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain if a player will play