LIONS ANNOUNCE NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH UBER

Sep 15, 2016 at 01:51 AM

Detroit, Mich. — The Detroit Lions announced today a new partnership with Uber as the official rideshare partner for the 2016 season. The partnership includes an Uber-exclusive pickup and drop-off point located along the northbound E Fisher Service Drive, between Woodward and John R on game days.

"Providing options for fans arriving and departing from Ford Field on Lions game days continues to be a priority," said Detroit Lions Team President Rod Wood. "Partnering with Uber will give fans a convenient and safe transportation alternative as well as encourage ride-sharing."

The Detroit Lions are also working with Uber to ensure an efficient ride experience. Fans who use Uber on game days will be eligible for special Lions' giveaways.

"Uber is teaming up with the Lions to make sure a trip to and from Ford Field is hassle free," Uber Michigan General Manager Sagar Shah said. "Lions fans can skip the parking lot—just open the Uber app, push a button, and get a ride."

Additionally Uber will grant a Lions' exclusive promotion code (LIONSDET) for first time users, valid for one free ride up to $20.

About Uber Technologies
Uber is a technology platform that is evolving the way the world moves. By seamlessly connecting riders to drivers through our apps, Uber makes cities more accessible, opening up more possibilities for riders and more business for drivers. From their founding in 2009 to launches in over 400 cities today, Uber's rapidly expanding global presence continues to bring people and their cities closer. For more information, please visit Uber.com

About Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions are a professional American football team based in Detroit, Michigan. They are members of the North Division of the National Football Conference (NFC) in the National Football League (NFL), and play their home games at Ford Field in Downtown Detroit. The team located to Detroit in 1934 and is the National Football League's fifth oldest franchise. The Detroit Lions most recently made the NFL playoffs in 2014, when they finished with a 11-5 record. In addition to professional football, the Detroit Lions have a visible and active community relations role in the Detroit area. With a focus on health and wellness and community revitalization, the Lions have contributed $7.2 million through philanthropic efforts since 1991. For more information, please visit http://www.detroitlions.com.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

QB Jared Goff named Detroit Lions' nominee for 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

The Detroit Lions announced today QB Jared Goff as the team's nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide.

news

Bowling Green and New Mexico State to play in 2022 Quick Lane Bowl

Bowling Green State University and New Mexico State University will play in the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field on Monday, December 26, at 2:30 PM EST.

news

Tyrone Spencer of Detroit Martin Luther King Jr. High School named the 2022 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year

The Detroit Lions have named Tyrone Spencer of Detroit Martin Luther King Jr. High School the 2022 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year.

news

Detroit Lions fans should expect additional traffic on Thanksgiving Day

The Detroit Lions are strongly encouraging fans to arrive early for the team's Thanksgiving Day Classic against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24 to avoid heavy traffic congestion.

news

Detroit to host 2027 NCAA Men's Final Four at Ford Field

news

Sunday's Browns-Bills game moved to Ford Field in Detroit

news

Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Classic to feature halftime performance by Bebe Rexha

The Detroit Lions announced today that their 83rd annual Thanksgiving Day Classic will feature Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha as part of the Thanksgiving Halftime Show presented by Verizon.

news

Detroit Lions announce Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders will receive a statue at Ford Field

The Detroit Lions announced today that Pro Football Hall of Fame RB Barry Sanders will have his legacy permanently cemented in Detroit with a statue at Ford Field.

news

Ed Schindler of Frankfort High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #9

The Detroit Lions have named Ed Schindler of Frankfort High School the week nine recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.

news

Lions sign P Jack Fox to contract extension through 2026 season

The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that they have signed P Jack Fox to a contract extension through the 2026 season.

news

Brian Lemons of Brighton High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #8

The Detroit Lions have named Brian Lemons of Brighton High School the week eight recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.

news

Tim Rogers of Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #7

The Detroit Lions have named Tim Rogers of Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central High School the week seven recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.

Advertising