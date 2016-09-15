LIONS ANNOUNCE NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH UBER

Detroit, Mich. — The Detroit Lions announced today a new partnership with Uber as the official rideshare partner for the 2016 season. The partnership includes an Uber-exclusive pickup and drop-off point located along the northbound E Fisher Service Drive, between Woodward and John R on game days.

"Providing options for fans arriving and departing from Ford Field on Lions game days continues to be a priority," said Detroit Lions Team President Rod Wood. "Partnering with Uber will give fans a convenient and safe transportation alternative as well as encourage ride-sharing."

The Detroit Lions are also working with Uber to ensure an efficient ride experience. Fans who use Uber on game days will be eligible for special Lions' giveaways.

"Uber is teaming up with the Lions to make sure a trip to and from Ford Field is hassle free," Uber Michigan General Manager Sagar Shah said. "Lions fans can skip the parking lot—just open the Uber app, push a button, and get a ride."

Additionally Uber will grant a Lions' exclusive promotion code (LIONSDET) for first time users, valid for one free ride up to $20.

