Lions announce multi-year partnership with Huggies

Oct 19, 2016 at 06:15 AM

Detroit, Mich. — The Detroit Lions will kick off a multi-year Huggies partnership with the Huggies No Baby Unhugged diaper drive at Pride Plaza before their upcoming game against the Washington Redskins Sunday, October 23, 2016.

Diaper donations must be unopened and can be any brand. Collection will take place from 10:30 AM – 1 PM at the designated drop off location outside of Gate A on Brush Street (near entrance to Pride Plaza). Diapers donated will go to the Metropolitan Detroit Diaper Bank.

"Kicking off our Huggies partnership with a diaper drive in conjunction with Meijer is a great way to leverage our respective platforms to make a difference," said Detroit Lions Chief Financial Officer Allison Maki. "We are always interested in finding ways to invest in metro Detroit families and the community as a whole. In fact, the organization got a jump start on the campaign this week with our own internal diaper drive."

Fans who make a donation will receive Lions memorabilia and enter a raffle for a chance to win a variety of prizes. Lions Legends: Lomas Brown, Jason Hanson and Herman Moore, Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and Roary will also make guest appearances for photo opportunities and autographs at the Brush Street donation site.

Fans are encouraged to spread the word on social media using the hashtag #NoBabyUnhugged and tag Huggies (@Huggies) and The National Diaper Network (@DiaperNetwork).

Meijer and Huggies are donating $1 for every pack of diapers purchased (up to $10,000) now through Sunday's game (October 23).

Fans can also donate online through Amazon: http://bit.ly/lions4babies

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

