Lions announce contract extensions for P Sam Martin and RB Theo Riddick

Sep 09, 2016 at 07:25 AM

Allen Park, Mich. –The Detroit Lions announced Friday contract extensions for P Sam Martin and RB Theo Riddick. Contract terms were not disclosed.

STATEMENT FROM LIONS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER BOB QUINN
"We are excited to announce contract extensions for Sam Martin and Theo Riddick.  Both players have earned these extensions through their hard work that dates back to 2013 when both joined the Lions.  I would like to thank Sam, Theo, and their representatives for their hard work assisting us in our goal of completing these extensions prior to the start of the regular season.  I'm very pleased that both players can join their teammates in fully concentrating on our opening game."

