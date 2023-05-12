Lions announce 2023 schedule

The Lions open the 2023 NFL regular season on the road against the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, which will be the NFL's first of its 272-game regular season slate and Detroit's first trip to Arrowhead Stadium since 2003. This marks the second time the Lions have opened their season against the defending Super Bowl champions, with their only other occurrence coming in 1967 against the Green Bay Packers, who were coming off a victory in Super Bowl I.

In Week 4, the Lions travel to Lambeau Field for a Thursday Night Football showdown against the Packers. This marks their third-consecutive night game at Lambeau Field and their fourth in five years. This is also the first time Detroit has played a Thursday game at Green Bay.

In Week 8, the Lions host a Monday Night Football game for the first time since 2018 when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders on ESPN. This marks the Raiders' first visit to Ford Field since 2015 and the third time the Lions have faced the Raiders on Monday Night Football, with the team also hosting them in 1990 and 1984.

Detroit's 84th Thanksgiving Day Classic takes place on Thursday, Nov. 23 at 12:30 p.m. ET as the Lions welcome the Packers for the 22nd all-time Thanksgiving Day battle between the two clubs and first since Nov. 28, 2013. Green Bay has been Detroit's most faced opponent on the holiday, and FOX will air the Lions' 84th Thanksgiving Day game to a national audience. This will also mark Detroit's third and final game played on a Thursday for the season, matching the 2000 Lions for the most games played on a Thursday in a season in franchise history.

Following Thanksgiving, the Lions travel to play the New Orleans Saints in Week 13 as Head Coach Dan Campbell and Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn play the franchise they left prior to joining Detroit in 2021.

The Lions travel to play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16, the first of two games between the clubs in a three-week span. In Week 17, the Lions travel to play the Dallas Cowboys in a Saturday game for the first time, and in Week 18, the Lions host the Vikings for their season finale.

The Lions' Bye Week occurs in Week 9 (Sunday, Nov. 5). The League's three-game preseason schedule features the Lions hosting the New York Giants in Week 1, a home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2 and a road contest against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3.

FLEXIBLE SCHEDULING