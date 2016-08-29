Lions acquire G Brandon Thomas via trade with 49ers and announce additional roster moves

Allen Park, Mich. - The Detroit Lions announced today that they have acquired G Brandon Thomas via trade with the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for WR Jeremy Kerley. The team also made the following transactions today:

Vested Veterans Released:

CB Crezdon Butler

TE Matthew Mulligan

G Geoff Schwartz

Players Waived:

K Devon Bell

WR Quinshad Davis

G Chase Farris

DE Deonte Gibson

DE Louis Palmer

CB Rashaad Reynolds

DE Quanterus Smith

Placed on Reserve/Injured:

LS Jimmy Landes (Shoulder – which will require surgery)

MORE ON G BRANDON THOMAS

Thomas, a 6-3, 317-pound guard, has spent the past two seasons with San Francisco after the 49ers selected him in the third round (100th overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was inactive for all 16 games last season and missed the 2014 season after the 49ers placed him on the Reserve/Non-Injury list on August 25, 2014.

In college, Thomas started 39 games (30 at tackle and nine at guard) at Clemson and earned First Team All-ACC honors in 2013 as a senior and second-team honors in 2012.