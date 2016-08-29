Lions acquire G Brandon Thomas via trade with 49ers and announce additional roster moves

Allen Park, Mich. - The Detroit Lions announced today that they have acquired G Brandon Thomas via trade with the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for WR Jeremy Kerley. The team also made the following transactions today:
Vested Veterans Released:
CB Crezdon Butler
TE Matthew Mulligan
G Geoff Schwartz
Players Waived:
K Devon Bell
WR Quinshad Davis
G Chase Farris
DE Deonte Gibson
DE Louis Palmer
CB Rashaad Reynolds
DE Quanterus Smith
Placed on Reserve/Injured:
LS Jimmy Landes (Shoulder – which will require surgery)
MORE ON G BRANDON THOMAS
Thomas, a 6-3, 317-pound guard, has spent the past two seasons with San Francisco after the 49ers selected him in the third round (100th overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was inactive for all 16 games last season and missed the 2014 season after the 49ers placed him on the Reserve/Non-Injury list on August 25, 2014.
In college, Thomas started 39 games (30 at tackle and nine at guard) at Clemson and earned First Team All-ACC honors in 2013 as a senior and second-team honors in 2012.
With today's transactions, the Lions roster currently stands at 78 players.