Lions 2019 Salute to Service presented by Humanetics

Nov 04, 2019 at 02:02 PM

DETROIT— The Detroit Lions today announced the line-up of events for its annual Salute to Service initiative, presented by Humanetics. The events are designed to recognize and honor active duty and former servicemembers leading up to, and including, the team's Salute to Service game against the Dallas Cowboys on November 17.

The Lions kicked things off with a Talons Out Honor Flight on November 2. The Honor Flight recognizes the sacrifices of America's military heroes by transporting a select group of veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit and reflect at the various memorials. Detroit Lions Legends and staff, as well as Humanetics executives, travelled with the veterans for a day full of activities that included a visit to Arlington National Cemetery and the WWII, Korean and Vietnam Memorials, among others.

"We are extremely proud and humbled to have had the opportunity to visit our nation's capital as part of this memorable Honor Flight with seventy-nine U.S. war veterans from Michigan", says Humanetics' President & CEO and U.S. Army Colonel (Retired), Christopher O'Connor. "Being able to hear their stories is both an incredible honor and a reminder of the many sacrifices these heroes have made for our great country".

The programming continues with a military family night where current Lions players, legends, cheerleaders and Roary will spend an evening with servicemembers and their families. The night will include a casual dinner, games, on-field inflatables, face painters and balloon artists. The Salute to Service line-up also includes a military care package assembly event with current Lions players and employees from presenting sponsor Humanetics, where they will prepare care packages for servicemembers overseas.

Stay tuned to the Lions social media channels and detroitlions.com for news, as well as behind-the-scenes content throughout Salute to Service.

