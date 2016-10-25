Kris Robinson named Detroit Lions Farm Bureau Insurance Coach of the Week

Detroit, Mich.—The Detroit Lions have named Kris Robinson of Breckenridge High School the week nine recipient of the 2016 Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan High School Football Coach of the Week Program.

Robinson directed his Huskies to a 22-12 victory over Burton Bendle to finish their season undefeated at 9-0 and win the Mid-State Athletic Conference, the first in school history. Breckenridge is the first 11-man football team in the Michigan High School Football playoff era (since 1975) to have a regular season record of 9-0 after going 0-9 the year before. Currently in his 4th season as a head coach at Breckenridge, Robinson previously spent one year as an assistant at Farwell. Breckenridge, currently ranked No. 9 in Division 8, hosts the Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Panthers (6-3) on Friday, October 28 in the first round of the Michigan High School Football playoffs.

High School Football Coach of the Week Program

Each week throughout the 2016 nine-week high school football regular season, one coach that best develops his players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members—Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, ESPN 96.1 FM-Fox 17/Grand Rapids), and James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle).

This season's program will award $22,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions, the NFL Foundation and presenting partner, Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan.

Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $2,000 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2016 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $4,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Jim Caldwell and National Football League (NFL) commissioner Roger Goodell, a personalized game ball as well as acknowledgement at an upcoming Lions home game.

Currently in its' 20th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $367,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Director of Football Education, at 313-262-2248.

