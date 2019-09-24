Kenny Chesney's Chillaxification 2020 Tour headed to Ford Field

DETROIT – Eight-time Entertainer of the Year Kenny Chesney is ready to take it back to the stadiums!

Chesney will return to Ford Field for the eleventh time on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Tickets will go on sale next Friday, October 4 at 10 a.m. EST, on www.ticketmaster.com. Presale information is available at www.fordfield.com.

His Chillaxification 2020 Tour is designed to bring great music, good vibes and one of his most diverse lineups to some of his favorite cities and a few new places. Joining him for this summer's adventure are six-time Academy of Country Music/Country Music Association Duo of the Year Florida Georgia Line ("Meant to Be," "Cruise"), three-time and reigning ACM/CMA Vocal Group of the Year Old Dominion ("Make It Sweet," "Break Up With Him") and summer touring sensation Michael Franti & Spearhead ("Sound of Sunshine," Say Hey (I Love You)").

Chillaxification 2020 kicks off Saturday, April 18 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas – and culminates Friday, August 28 with his 20th show at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. Tickets for all dates will go on sale next Friday, October 4 at 10 a.m. EST.

"These stadium shows are the most fun thing I do," says the high-energy songwriter. "It's been a year, so when I get out there, I wanna make sure that No Shoes Nation is being rocked, having fun and getting all the music they can out of the day. We always try to do something different, bring someone new – and for anyone who's never seen Michael Franti and Spearhead, just wait!"

The only country artist on Billboard's Top 10 Touring Acts of the Last 25 Years, Chesney's summer stadium treks have become legend – and gave rise to the iconic No Shoes Nation. Built on a strong commitment to the fans, Chesney's No Shoes Radio serves as a connector for the man The Los Angeles Times deemed "The People's Superstar" and The Wall Street Journal hailed "The King of the Road."

"I love playing for No Shoes Nation any time, anywhere," says the soft-spoken superstar, "but these stadium shows are always something so powerful, I can't tell you how much anticipation goes into each one. Not to mention, we're always wanting to top what's come before – and I think this lineup might just pack the most fun of them all."

Recently singled out by Variety as "Country's only long-term stadium act," Chillaxification 2020 builds on the enduring rite of summer that Chesney's stadium shows have become. With the multiple week No. 1 "Get Along" from his deeply personal Songs for the Saints, benefiting the Love for Love City Fund, and the steamy "Tip of My Tongue" hovering just outside the Top 10 at Country radio, there's a lot of new music, old favorites and surprises on tap for what will be the summer's biggest tour.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Thursday, September 26 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, October 3 at 10 p.m. local time. General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, October 4.

Having defined the country music stadium experience over the last decade and a half, Chesney spent this year's Songs for the Saints Tour taking his music to the cities that have been overlooked on his massive million-tickets-a-summer treks. Having played 159 stadium shows – rocking over a million people at Gillette Stadium alone – Chillaxification 2020 promises to be everything No Shoes Nation has come to expect from the man who gave them "American Kids," "Beer In Mexico," "Out Last Night," "Noise," "When the Sun Goes Down" and more.