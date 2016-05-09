JAY COLVIN NAMED LIONS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF LEGAL AFFAIRS AND GENERAL COUNSEL

May 09, 2016 at 02:00 AM

DETROIT —The Detroit Lions announced today that they have hired Jay Colvin as senior vice president of legal affairs and general counsel. Colvin will be responsible for all legal matters pertaining to the corporate and business activities of the team.

"We are excited to add Jay Colvin to our senior management team," said Detroit Lions Team President Rod Wood. "Jay has worked closely with the Lions on legal matters for more than 20 years. His broad familiarity with the organization and staff will enable him to make an immediate impact."

Colvin most recently served as partner at Bodman, PLC law firm where he practiced law for 27 years. While at Bodman, he acted as an advisor and attorney to the Ford Family for 25 years, including outside legal consultation to the Detroit Lions organization. Beginning his career as a certified public accountant, Colvin's areas of specialty at Bodman were estate planning and taxation as well as corporate and partnership taxes.

He also has extensive experience consulting professional athletes on legal and wealth planning throughout their active and alumni careers including structuring business deals, contracts, charitable contributions and the formation of foundations.

Colvin's professional accolades includes being listed on *The Best Lawyers in America 2016 *under Trusts & Estates, and named a 2014 "Top Lawyer" by *DBusiness *magazine. He is currently on the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors and serves as a trustee to several private foundations.

Colvin is a graduate of Wayne State University with a B.S. and a J.D., cum laude; Order of the Coif from the Wayne State University School of Law. He is married with three children.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions announce roster moves

The Detroit Lions announced Sunday several roster moves.
news

Detroit Lions to add Lomas Brown to Pride of the Lions

The Detroit Lions today announced the club is inducting OT Lomas Brown into the Pride of the Lions during halftime of their Homecoming game October 30, 2023 on Monday Night Football.
news

Lions sign WR Kalif Raymond to contract extension through the 2025 season

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have signed WR Kalif Raymond to a contract extension through the 2025 season.
news

Detroit Lions announce first preseason game alternate broadcast

The Detroit Lions announced today that they will offer an alternate broadcast of their first preseason game against the New York Giants at Ford Field on August 11, 2023.
news

Detroit Lions Preseason TV Broadcast Team adds Jason Ross Jr. as play-by-play announcer

The Detroit Lions announced today that they are welcoming Jason Ross Jr. to the Detroit Lions Preseason TV Broadcast Team as the play-by-play announcer.
news

Detroit Lions announce "Little Lions" youth co-ed flag football league in partnership with Detroit PAL

The Detroit Lions, in partnership with Detroit PAL, announced today that they will be launching Little Lions, a new co-ed flag football program for Detroit youth ages 6-8. 
news

Detroit Lions announce The Pride Unleashed

The Detroit Lions announced today the club's first pet community for Lions fans, The Pride Unleashed.
news

Lions announce updates to player personnel and football operations staffs

news

Lions agree to terms with the New York Jets to acquire WR Denzel Mims via trade

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have agreed to terms with the New York Jets to acquire WR Denzel Mims.
news

Detroit Lions 2023 Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage

Free tickets will be required to attend for the first time due to high demand.
news

2023 Quick Lane Bowl scheduled for December 26, 2 PM ET

The Detroit Lions announced today that the 2023 Quick Lane Bowl will be played on Tuesday, December 26 at 2 PM ET and will be televised on ESPN.
news

Lions agree to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire K Riley Patterson via trade

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire K Riley Patterson via trade in exchange for an undisclosed draft pick.
Advertising