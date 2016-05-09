JAY COLVIN NAMED LIONS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF LEGAL AFFAIRS AND GENERAL COUNSEL

DETROIT —The Detroit Lions announced today that they have hired Jay Colvin as senior vice president of legal affairs and general counsel. Colvin will be responsible for all legal matters pertaining to the corporate and business activities of the team.

"We are excited to add Jay Colvin to our senior management team," said Detroit Lions Team President Rod Wood. "Jay has worked closely with the Lions on legal matters for more than 20 years. His broad familiarity with the organization and staff will enable him to make an immediate impact."

Colvin most recently served as partner at Bodman, PLC law firm where he practiced law for 27 years. While at Bodman, he acted as an advisor and attorney to the Ford Family for 25 years, including outside legal consultation to the Detroit Lions organization. Beginning his career as a certified public accountant, Colvin's areas of specialty at Bodman were estate planning and taxation as well as corporate and partnership taxes.

He also has extensive experience consulting professional athletes on legal and wealth planning throughout their active and alumni careers including structuring business deals, contracts, charitable contributions and the formation of foundations.

Colvin's professional accolades includes being listed on *The Best Lawyers in America 2016 *under Trusts & Estates, and named a 2014 "Top Lawyer" by *DBusiness *magazine. He is currently on the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors and serves as a trustee to several private foundations.