Jake Weingartz of Davison High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 3

Detroit, MI — The Detroit Lions have named Jake Weingartz of Davison High School the week three recipient of the 2023 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. Weingartz's Cardinals traveled to Thirlby Field in Traverse City to defeat Traverse City Central 49-7 and run their record to 3-0. Davison is currently ranked No. 5 in Division 1. On Friday, September 15th, the Cardinals begin their Saginaw Valley League-South Division schedule as they travel to Saginaw to take on the Heritage Hawks in the 5th matchup all-time between these two programs.
Weingartz is in his 12th season as head coach and in his 6th season as head coach at Davison where he has compiled a 47-12 overall record (79.7%) while leading the Cardinals to the playoffs in 4 seasons. He also led Davison to their first Division 1 state championship in 2019 defeating Brighton 35-25 and went back to the Division 1 state finals in 2020, losing to West Bloomfield. Weingartz served as head coach at Lapeer East for 6 seasons from 2008-2013 and assistant coach at Lapeer High School from 2014-2017. His career record is 79-37 (68.1%).
Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Weingartz to talk about last week's trip to Traverse City, the upcoming conference battle vs. Saginaw Heritage, and how the state championship/finals trips to Ford Field from a few years ago impacts the Davison football program of today. Weingartz was also informed of his Coach of the Week selection on Head Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visiting www.DetroitLions.com/coachoftheweek.
High School Football Coach of the Week Program
Each week throughout the 2023 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members—Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, 96.1 FM- The Game, Fox 17/Grand Rapids), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (CatchMark SportsNet).
This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions and the NFL Foundation.
Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,000 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2023 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the
Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a
certificate signed by Lions' head coach Dan Campbell and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Currently in its' 27th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $491,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Executive Director of Football Education, at chris.fritzsching@lions.nfl.net.