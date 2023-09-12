Jake Weingartz of Davison High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 3

Detroit, MI — The Detroit Lions have named Jake Weingartz of Davison High School the week three recipient of the 2023 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. Weingartz's Cardinals traveled to Thirlby Field in Traverse City to defeat Traverse City Central 49-7 and run their record to 3-0. Davison is currently ranked No. 5 in Division 1. On Friday, September 15th, the Cardinals begin their Saginaw Valley League-South Division schedule as they travel to Saginaw to take on the Heritage Hawks in the 5th matchup all-time between these two programs.

Weingartz is in his 12th season as head coach and in his 6th season as head coach at Davison where he has compiled a 47-12 overall record (79.7%) while leading the Cardinals to the playoffs in 4 seasons. He also led Davison to their first Division 1 state championship in 2019 defeating Brighton 35-25 and went back to the Division 1 state finals in 2020, losing to West Bloomfield. Weingartz served as head coach at Lapeer East for 6 seasons from 2008-2013 and assistant coach at Lapeer High School from 2014-2017. His career record is 79-37 (68.1%).