Jaguars Roundup: Trevor Lawrence: "I've learned how hard it is to win"

The Detroit Lions (4-7) are coming off a close loss at home against the Buffalo Bills (28-25) on Thanksgiving.
The Lions went toe-to-toe with the Super Bowl favorite until the end. The Lions tied the game 25-25 off a 51-yard field goal by Michael Badgley with 23 seconds remaining.
Quarterback Josh Allen led the Bills into field goal range with two seconds remaining to set up a 45-yard game-winning field goal by Tyler Bass, securing the win for the Bills.
The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) are coming off a last-minute game-winning drive against the Baltimore Ravens (28-27).
The Jaguars were down 27-20 with two minutes remaining. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars had lost five of their last seven games by one score dating back to Week 4, but turned the corner vs. the Ravens.
Lawrence led an impressive drive capped off by a 10-yard pass to wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. with 14 seconds remaining. According to Next-Gen Stats, Lawrence's TD pass to Jones had an 8.2 percent chance of completion, tying it for the fourth most improbable completion of the year through Week 12.
Head Coach Doug Pederson elected to go for a two-point attempt. Lawrence found wide receiver Zay Jones to give the Jaguars the lead, 28-27. Lawrence finished the game completing 29-of-37 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns.
During the Jaguars' game-winning drive, Lawrence went seven-of-nine for 91 yards and a touchdown. Five of Lawrence's seven completed passes were for 10 or more yards.
Over the past three weeks, Lawrence has remained consistent, completing over 77 percent of his passes for 815 yards, six touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He's also gone three straight games with a passer rating above 100.
The Lions need to find a way to slow down the Jaguars' dynamic offense and force Lawrence out of his current rhythm. Last year, Lawrence threw 17 interceptions, tied for most in the league with Matthew Stafford. The Lions' defense has continued to force a turnover in every game since their Week 6 bye.
The Jaguars look to continue their impressive play Sunday, while the Lions look to get back on track with a win at home.
Here are 5 Jaguars storylines to follow heading into Sunday's matchup:
1. Trevor Lawrence: "I've learned how hard it is to win"
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence discusses how difficult it is to win in the NFL … WATCH
2. The day after: Etienne "going to be ok"
Running back Travis Etienne Jr., who missed the second half of one of the Jaguars' most dramatic victory in recent memory Sunday with a foot injury, is currently expected to be fine and to play moving forward … READ MORE
3. Jaguars insider: "A step in the right direction"
Winning a game this past Sunday was important for the young and improving Jaguars. The feeling they got was good – and the circumstances mattered … READ MORE
4. Trevor Lawrence: "He knows what he wants"
When it comes to Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said what else has improved steadily in recent weeks are the moments when the second-year quarterback looks absolutely confident and in control … READ MORE
5. Jaguars insider: In the zone
The Jaguars, after struggling near the end zone offensively during much of the first three months of the 2022 season, have improved there in recent games. And if red-zone offense isn't yet a dominant strength, it increasingly is becoming less of a liability … READ MORE