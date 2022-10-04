Ian Iler of Redford Union High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #6

Detroit, MI — The Detroit Lions have named Ian Iler of Redford Union High School the week six recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. Iler's Panthers won their 6th straight by defeating Wayne Western Athletic Conference opponent Garden City 47-21 to move to 6-0 on the season. Redford Union is currently ranked No. 5 in Division 4. On Friday, October 7, the Panthers travel to Melvindale to take on the 3-3 Melvindale Cardinals.

Iler is currently in his 5th season as head coach at Redford Union and his 12th season coaching overall. He has held assistant college coaching jobs at Urbana University (Ohio) and Siena Heights while holding assistant high school coaching positions at Canton, Redford Union and Westland John Glenn High Schools. Iler has a 29-15 career record and has gone 27-8 since his first year as head coach in 2018. This season will be the 4th season in a row, Redford Union has made the MHSAA state playoffs; the longest streak in school history. Iler is a 2005 alumnus and currently a teacher at Redford Union.