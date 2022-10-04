Ian Iler of Redford Union High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #6

Detroit, MI — The Detroit Lions have named Ian Iler of Redford Union High School the week six recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. Iler's Panthers won their 6th straight by defeating Wayne Western Athletic Conference opponent Garden City 47-21 to move to 6-0 on the season. Redford Union is currently ranked No. 5 in Division 4. On Friday, October 7, the Panthers travel to Melvindale to take on the 3-3 Melvindale Cardinals.
Iler is currently in his 5th season as head coach at Redford Union and his 12th season coaching overall. He has held assistant college coaching jobs at Urbana University (Ohio) and Siena Heights while holding assistant high school coaching positions at Canton, Redford Union and Westland John Glenn High Schools. Iler has a 29-15 career record and has gone 27-8 since his first year as head coach in 2018. This season will be the 4th season in a row, Redford Union has made the MHSAA state playoffs; the longest streak in school history. Iler is a 2005 alumnus and currently a teacher at Redford Union.
Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Iler to talk about this season's Panthers football team and how rewarding it has been to have success at the high school he once played. Iler was also informed of his Coach of the Week selection on Head Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visiting www.detroitlions.com/football-education/coach-of-the-week.
High School Football Coach of the Week Program
Each week throughout the 2022 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members — Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, 96.1 FM- The Game, Fox 17/Grand Rapids), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (CatchMark SportsNet).
This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions and the NFL Foundation.
Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,000 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2022 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $2,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Dan Campbell and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Currently in its' 26th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $479,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Director of Football Education, at chris.fritzsching@lions.nfl.net.