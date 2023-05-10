How to watch and follow the 2023 NFL schedule release

The 2023 NFL regular season schedule is set to be released tomorrow night. Will the Lions open at home for the third straight year? Who will travel to Ford Field for the 2023 Thanksgiving Classic? When will the Lions take on the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs? Here are all the ways to watch and follow the NFL's schedule release.

When

The 2023 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, May 11 at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

Schedule Release Show

Join us for the Detroit Lions 2023 Schedule Release Show, presented by Ticketmaster. Watch Dannie Rogers, Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara break down the new schedule and discuss the most important games on the Lions' 2023 slate. The Lions Schedule Release Show will premiere at approximately 7:45 p.m. EDT on the Lions' YouTube channel.

TV Coverage

A special Schedule Release '23 show will be televised on the NFL Network at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and will feature all 32 NFL schedules, schedule breakdowns by division and analysis of important games and prime-time matchups.

Lions Opponents

We don't have the order just yet, but we do know the teams the Lions will face this season. Detroit will play both home and away games against their NFC North rivals, the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. The Lions will also host the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks in 2023. As for the additional road games, the Lions will travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Calendar Sync

Add the Lions schedule to your calendar and never miss a game! Head to the schedule page and follow the prompt to add the total schedule to your preferred calendar.

Schedule Release Video